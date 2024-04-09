Financial Survey: ARQ (ARQ) and Its Competitors

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ARQ to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ARQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 41 366 335 9 2.42

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 12.80%. Given ARQ’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -12.94 ARQ Competitors $1.13 billion $45.11 million 12.72

This table compares ARQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.36% -42.13% -22.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ARQ has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 2.28, meaning that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARQ peers beat ARQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ARQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.