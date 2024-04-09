First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

