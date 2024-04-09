First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stake Reduced by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 7.45% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,772. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.