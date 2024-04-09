First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 668,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,247. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

