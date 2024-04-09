Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $5,097,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $91.71 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

