Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Forbo Stock Performance

FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Forbo has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

Forbo Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, Flotex, the washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

