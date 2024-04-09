Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3178 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Forbo’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Forbo Stock Performance
FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Forbo has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.
Forbo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forbo
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Penny Stock Quantum-Si Incorporated Readies For Lift-Off
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Ready to Squeeze
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Top 5 Analysts Ranked by Marketbeat and Stocks They Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.