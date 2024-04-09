Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 3600834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
