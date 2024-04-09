Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.78. 106,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.