Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.19.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 187,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,508. The stock has a market cap of C$31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.31.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2207264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.