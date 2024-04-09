Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 6,880,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,271,010. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

