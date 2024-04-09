Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up to $23.13

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $23.78. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 48,811 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

