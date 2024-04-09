FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.96% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

