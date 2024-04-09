Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 184.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of GALT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 150,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,349. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

