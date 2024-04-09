Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.11

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

Gamehost Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$214.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.0060302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

About Gamehost

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, government owned slot machines, electronic gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

