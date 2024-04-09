Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.11

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.
Gamehost Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$214.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.
Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 1.0060302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gamehost Announces Dividend
About Gamehost
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, government owned slot machines, electronic gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamehost
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.