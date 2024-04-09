Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.54. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 138,314 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $646.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.