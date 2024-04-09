Genfit’s (GNFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.46 on Friday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Genfit by 2,229.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Featured Articles

