GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

GitLab stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 786,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

