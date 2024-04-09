Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of GL stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 764,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,213,000 after acquiring an additional 677,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

