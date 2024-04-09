Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.07

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 735277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

