Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.88% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,465.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIGB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 1,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,462. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

