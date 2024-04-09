Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.33

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 297718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

