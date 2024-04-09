Graphene Investments SAS Acquires 9,900 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,828,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,735,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.