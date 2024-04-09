Graphene Investments SAS Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 3,002,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,736. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALB. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

