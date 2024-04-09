Graphene Investments SAS Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

