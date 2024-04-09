Graphene Investments SAS Purchases Shares of 108,800 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Flex comprises approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $5,449,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $3,415,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Flex by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,614. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

