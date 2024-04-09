Graphene Investments SAS Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. 2,656,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,352. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

