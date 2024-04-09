Graphene Investments SAS Sells 800 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.48. The stock had a trading volume of 726,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,561. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

