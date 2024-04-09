Graphene Investments SAS Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Pinterest accounts for 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 7,311,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

