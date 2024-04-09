Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.90

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 160.75 ($2.03), with a volume of 14074655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.63).
Gresham Technologies Stock Up 24.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.86. The stock has a market cap of £134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,383.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
About Gresham Technologies
Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.
