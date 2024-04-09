Greylin Investment Management Inc Buys 12,802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708,911. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

