Greylin Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 10,350 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,339,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,961. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

