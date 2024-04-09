Greylin Investment Management Inc Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,871 shares of company stock worth $3,248,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 392,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group increased their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

