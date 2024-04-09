Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 1,475 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

