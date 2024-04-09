Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.51), with a volume of 220075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFM

Griffin Mining Price Performance

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £219.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,975.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.