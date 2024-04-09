Grindr (GRND) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1000 4195 9877 287 2.62

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -157.70% -42.84% -9.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -33.42 Grindr Competitors $9.10 billion $1.99 billion 53.27

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

