Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. 103,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,697. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

