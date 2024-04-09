Guardant Health’s (GH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 292,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

