GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR) Director Acquires C$49,600.00 in Stock

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) Director Eric Yves Graveline bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,600.00.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.95 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.