GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.26 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $38.26 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001291 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

