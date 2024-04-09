Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Cut to GBX 383

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.94) to GBX 383 ($4.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Haleon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321.10 ($4.06). 3,497,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825,693. The company has a market cap of £29.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,919.09. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 306.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Haleon

In other news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.16), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($98,121.20). Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

