Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Haleon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 36.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Haleon by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $15,225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 3,225,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

