Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,989,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,840 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $96,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 420.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

