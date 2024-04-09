Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

