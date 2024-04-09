Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 32,729 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Shares of STZ traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

