Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $17.50 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,000. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,704. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.