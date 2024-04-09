Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $2.56 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 148,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Southern by 2,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Southern by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.59. 4,709,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

