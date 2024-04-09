Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $3.90 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

