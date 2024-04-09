Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.76.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,638. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

