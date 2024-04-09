Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.
Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. 2,992,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,590. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
