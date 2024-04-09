Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,303. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

